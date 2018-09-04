Fox Searchlight just released the first trailer of Yorgos Lanthimos’ much anticipated film, The Favourite, which a lucky few have already seen at the Venice Film Festival. Following last year’s polarizing The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Lanthimos’ new movie is expected to be a strong contender in the upcoming award season, and it has already gotten multiple rave reviews. While the 18thCentury drama has a respectable female-centric cast, with Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, and Rachel Weisz (Lady Sarah) and Emma Stone (Abigail) as sort of ladies-in-waiting competing for the Queen’s attention, the plot itself seems to tap on an all-too-familiar gender stereotype: the rivalry and cattiness between women.

Nevertheless, the three protagonists are portrayed as strong, power-hungry females with plenty of agency and darkness, instead of feeble ladies who stay on the fringes of dirty politics. As Lanthimos said during The Favourite’s Venice press conference, “[W]hat we tried to do is portray them as human beings, because most of the time, given the prevalent male gaze in cinema, women are portrayed as housewives or girlfriends or objects of desire.”

The Favourite is set to open the New York Film Festival on September 28, but we’ll have to wait until it premieres in theaters on November 23 to decide whether the catfighting is empowering or hurtful to women.