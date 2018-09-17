While the Franco brothers were playing Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero in their movie The Disaster Artist, the real Wiseau and Sestero were busy teaming up on a project of their own. Fifteen years ago, the two actors famously starred in Wiseau’s so-bad-it’s-good cult classic The Room, and they’ve recently reunited for a new collaboration, written and produced by Sestero. The two-part film, Best F(r)iends, sees a mortician and a drifter team up to sell gold fillings harvested from corpses, only to uncover secrets and encounter betrayal in the process.

In a deleted scene from Volume 1 of the movie, which comes out on digital and video on demand on Sept. 25, you can see Wiseau and Sestero back in action, debating by the side of the road whether they’re taking the correct route to Las Vegas. When I spoke to Sestero earlier this year, he called Best F(r)iends “the first time [Wiseau] has been put in a role that takes him seriously.” You can decide whether that’s true for yourself by watching the clip above, which includes a sample of Wiseau’s distinctive laugh.