Shane Black, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, and Thomas Jane at the 20th Century Fox’s ‘The Predator’ Comic-Con panel. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A few days after actress Olivia Munn admitted on Ellen that she felt “iced-out” by her Predator colleagues for voicing her concerns about sharing a scene with a registered sex offender, there is at least one person who is glad she spoke up: the victim in that sex offender’s case. Mann had voiced her displeasure to the studio and then the public after learning that she had acted alongside Wilder Striegel, a friend of director Shane Black, without being informed that Striegel served six months in prison and pleaded guilty to sending emails with graphic sexual content to a 14-year-old relative, known until now as Jane Doe.

On Thursday, Jane Doe came forward to “reclaim her identity” as Paige Carnes, now 24, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Sexual abuse makes people uncomfortable. It should make you uncomfortable. This discomfort is nothing compared to the psychological and physical suffering of those who have dealt with it,” she wrote.

“I was not able to speak for myself when I was 14,” Carnes wrote, acknowledging her support system for helping her through the abuse. “I have no shame for what was done to me. I am not the one who needs to carry that shame.” Carnes said she felt empowered by Munn speaking out against Striegel’s casting in such a public forum and that she was “eternally grateful” to the actress for her support. “She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have,” she said.

On Twitter, Munn responded with a statement of her own:

Your bravery and strength by stepping out from behind the Jane Doe title and “reclaiming your identity” is incredibly awe-inspiring. Without a doubt, by stepping forward today with such eloquence, you have inspired so many other survivors. THANK YOU for your courage and fearlessness.

Black, who has said that he was not aware of the details of Striegel’s conviction, recently told Entertainment Tonight that he has reached out to Munn to apologize. Striegel’s scene has been cut from the finished film.