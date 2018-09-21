The Daily Show Has the Answer to Racist 911 Calls

On Thursday night, The Daily Show imagined a future where no one makes unnecessary 911 calls on black people. But this doesn’t happen through a decline in racist suspicion: science fiction has to be grounded in some kind of truth. Instead, Roy Wood Jr.’s shadow force, “the PreCops” uses underwater technology to trigger psychic visions of white people getting nervous.

In the past, the show has confronted police brutality by addressing the problem directly and speaking to guests about their experiences. Thursday night’s skit took on a lighter tone, but the set-up also expresses the sense of growing frustration that despite growing activism and conversation, unpunished police brutality against people of color is still common.

The Minorities Report follows one man waddling in and out of a pool and running around NYC to stop the police from ruining innocent lives. This includes everything from saving a black guy just trying read the newspaper in a park to stopping someone from calling the cops on a young girl selling lemonade (a similar event actually happened in San Francisco).

But how long does Wood Jr. have before they come for him?