Wow, This Teaser for The Conners Treats Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet Implosion Like an Exciting Season Finale Cliffhanger!

The empty couch. ABC

Season-finale cliffhangers are a tried and true tradition in the television world, giving fans all summer to speculate over whatever questions the show left open while providing marketers a convenient hook when fall comes around: Answers at last! But sometimes a TV show gets very, very lucky, and the writers and showrunner get that same marketing boost without having to go to the trouble of plotting out the shooting of J.R. or Agent Cooper or Monty Burns. Sometimes, the show’s creator and star compares a black former Obama advisor to an ape on Twitter, blames it on Ambien and Memorial Day, and gets the entire show cancelled, and then the network brings the show back without its former star, probably in a form in which her character is dead. I mean, what’re you supposed to do, not take advantage of the integrated, organic marketing bonanza that fell into your lap?

What will happen next?