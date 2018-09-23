Bananas and Blow: An Anonymous Music Lover Brought Ween’s Classic Beach Anthem to Life by Hiding $18 Million Worth of Cocaine in Crates of Prison-Bound Bananas

“I left a little something to help the time go by …” Texas Department of Criminal Justice / Facebook

In the music world, there are fans, and then there are fans. And as CNN reports, the anonymous music lover who paid tribute to Ween’s classic summer anthem “Bananas and Blow” by attempting to smuggle $18 million worth of cocaine into the Texas prison system in a crate of bananas is definitely a fan. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice explained the amazing tribute to America’s favorite rock band on their Facebook page:

For now, all the Texas Department of Criminal Justice would say was that the bananas were donated from the Port of America in Freeport, Texas, and that an investigation was underway. (Not to do the police’s job for them, but there is a rental property in nearby Surfside Beach known as the “banana cabana,” which seems like a good place to start.)

Of course, when you’re dealing with the music of Gene and Dean Ween, judging the precise valence of someone’s appreciation can get tricky, because the songs themselves are so tongue-in-cheek. There are nearly as many ways to enjoy “Bananas and Blow” as there are ways to enjoy bananas and blow, so we hope the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s cocaine-and-banana-smuggler profilers consider the possibility that this was the work of a confused Jimmy Buffet fan. Either way, here’s the song that—thanks to one dedicated music lover in Texas—has finally become a reality:

If music, bananas, and cocaine be the food of love, play on!