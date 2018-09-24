Help! I’d Like to Watch David Duchovny, Sharon Stone, Jeff Daniels, Henry Winkler and Other Celebrities Give Life Advice on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert!

Help me, David Duchovny! CBS

Dear Slate,

I would very much like to watch a video in which my favorite celebrities offer life advice, some of it humorously misguided, in response to letters from everyday Americans like me. My favorite celebrities are:



David Duchovny

Jeff Daniels

Wyatt Cenac

Henry Winkler

Simon Pegg

Sharon Stone

David Duchovny again

Wyatt Cenac again

Jeff Daniels again

Helen Hunt

David Duchovny for the third time



Do you know anywhere I could find a video like that?

Sincerely Yours,

—Seeking Celebrity-Advice-Videos in Cincinatti

Dear Seeking,

You’re in luck! Not only do I know exactly where you could find such a video, I am willing to share that information with you. In fact, directly below this very paragraph, you will find an embedded YouTube video:

And below that embedded YouTube video you will find another paragraph explaining that the embedded YouTube video above is not the celebrity advice you requested, but instead, a compilation of B-roll footage from the filming of NBC’s All Star Party for Dutch Reagan on Dec. 1, 1985. Below that paragraph, you’ll find another embedded video in which all your favorite celebrities give advice:

We hope that helps!