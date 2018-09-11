Stephen Colbert Addresses Les Moonves’ Departure at CBS

Welcome to The Late Show, one and all. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Now, folks, if you watch the news, you may have heard the head of this network, Leslie Moonves, was forced to step down yesterday. This came after a second Ronan Farrow exposé featured more women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. It’s never a good sign when you’re the subject of a Ronan Farrow double-dip. You don’t want it.

The new article has some disturbing allegations like this one, when a television executive says that she “ … entered Moonves’s office to discuss a work matter, and he said that he was going to get a glass of wine. He left briefly, and when he returned, she said, he was not wearing pants, and was aroused.” Wow. That is an impressive way to open a bottle of wine! Got a little corkscrew to it, ring-ing-ing-ing!

In total, Moonves is accused of harassing or assaulting thirteen women. And that’s not even counting the thousands of innocent Americans who have walked past this actual poster for Bull: “He’ll get you off.”

Anyway, the article is extremely disturbing, and I’m not surprised that that’s it. Les Moonves is gone.

For at least nine months, until he does a set at the Comedy Cellar.