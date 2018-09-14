As hurricane Florence made its way to the East Coast, Trump has been “going on TV basically every day to try to convince people that he’s competent,” said Seth Meyers on yesterday’s episode of Late Night. As usual, the President doesn’t seem to have a clue of what’s going on or how to handle it, but still claims he’s ready. Oh, but just in case he’s not actually ready, he wants the American people to be aware that Florence is, “a big one.” And also that, even though they’re ready, as we all know, “bad things can happen when you’re talking about a storm this size. It’s called Mother Nature.” Feel safer now?

Meyers is also not reassured by the photograph of Trump taking a call while Pence and Kelly very seriously look at printouts of the hurricane. “They look like they’re ordering Chinese food,” joked the Late Night host. And, on to another big one from Mother Nature is the Puerto Rico humanitarian crisis, where the official death toll is close to 3,000. Yet, the President believes this number is a conspiracy, “by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico,” he tweeted. “Now we know why he’s so orange,” said Meyers, “he’s brain is just melted pumpkin guts.”