Seth Meyers Takes a Look at the Strangest Kavanaugh Defense Yet

Over the last few weeks, Republicans have made some pretty detestable statements in effort to exculpate Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Condescending challenges to Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh have included questioning why Ford didn’t come forward earlier and calling her “mixed-up,” tactics reminiscent of the Anita Hill controversy.

But as Seth Meyers pointed out Tuesday night, Kavanaugh himself offered up what might be the strangest defense yet. In his interview with Fox News on Monday Kavanaugh said, “I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter.”

“If you’re trying to distance yourself from sexual assault, maybe Fox News isn’t the place to hang out,” Meyers observed, “Usually when they interview someone accused of sexual assault it’s for a job.” Meyers didn’t miss a chance to make reference to the settlements Fox made with Bill O’ Reilly after numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the host, adding “Shout-out, Bill O’ Reilly.”

Sexual intercourse, however, is not what Kavanaugh is being accused of. In fact, as Meyers pointed out, “those things have nothing to do with each other. It’s the same as saying ‘I couldn’t have robbed that bank. … I’m a virgin. Devoting yourself to celibacy doesn’t mean you can’t be a sexual assaulter. Just ask thousands of priests.’”

Then again, maybe the platform Kavanaugh chose to defend himself condemned him to an ineffective denial from the start.