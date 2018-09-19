Sesame Street’s latest move in a controversy over whether Bert and Ernie are gay was to passive-aggressively post a music video containing the two characters titled, “Bert and Ernie Sing the Ding Along Song!” on their YouTube channel. Bert and Ernie have come to be seen as gay icons for some, even appearing snuggling on a couch together on a 2013 New Yorker cover after the fall of the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law that had previously outlawed gay marriage, but Sesame Street has insisted in the past that the characters are just friends.

However, in a recent interview with Queerty, Mark Saltzman, who joined Sesame Street as a writer in 1984, told the blog that he had always conceptualized the characters as a couple, saying, “I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were [a couple] … I didn’t have any other way to contextualise them.”

Director and puppeteer Frank Oz was not happy with this characterization, tweeting the paradoxical assertion that it doesn’t matter in the slightest whether the characters are gay, but also, make no mistake, they are 100 percent straight:

It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It's fine that he feels they are. They're not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There's much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness. — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) September 18, 2018

Sesame Street doubled down on this notion that being gay is cool except when it comes to actually including characters in their own show, tweeting that Bert and Ernie are “best friends” who “remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation,” and posting the “Ding Along” video on their YouTube channel on Tuesday. (The song actually comes from a Sesame Street episode from 2006.)

Critics pointed out that Sesame Street characters like the Count and Oscar the Grouch have had wives and girlfriends, so the the idea that the show’s characters don’t have any sexual orientation at all doesn’t hold water. But Bert and Ernie, we are assured, don’t like each other that way—even though it would be fine if they did.

Frank Oz is still duking it out on Twitter, and now pop star Conner “Kid Conner” Friel has gotten into the act, reprising his inspiring hit song from the documentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Kid Conner, who looks an awful lot like Andy Samberg, joins Bert and Ernie to inform us that he’s totally cool with their lifestyle, whatever it might be. Just don’t get the wrong idea about him.