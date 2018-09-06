Serial’s Third Season Will Tell Multiple Stories Instead of Just One

Sarah Koenig poses with her Peabody. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Serial’s third season will, to quote the immortal words of 30 Rock, “flee to the Cleve.” The creators of the hit podcast have announced that the new season will be released on Sept. 20 and covers various cases within the city of Cleveland’s criminal justice system. This marks a major change from the format of Serial’s first two seasons, which each focused on telling a single story: respectively the murder of Hae Min Lee and its aftermath and the court martial of Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl.

In Season 3, host Sarah Koenig and her co-reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi, who grew up in Ohio, will instead reveal what they learned from spending a year inside Cleveland’s criminal courts, covering everything from marijuana possession to murder cases. Serial chose to focus on Cleveland in particular because of the city’s laws regarding media and transparency, which made it possible to record audio in courtrooms and other legal settings. “My hope is by the end you have this mosaic feeling of having a full picture of how the system operates,” Koenig told Cleveland Magazine. The trailer for the season offers a taste of what we can expect, focusing on the trial of Greg Rucker, who refused to accept a plea deal and insisted on a trial. Here’s a sample:

Koenig: It seemed crazy to me that Greg could get decades of prison time, because his alleged crime was mugging three people early one Sunday morning. At gunpoint, so that’s bad, though he wasn’t holding the gun, another guy was, his defendant. They didn’t use the gun. No one was injured. But Greg was charged with seven very serious felonies, including three kidnappings. Probably not the kind you’re thinking of, the kidnappings were for hindering people’s freedom while they robbed them. [Rucker’s friend] was sure he was innocent. He said yes, Greg had committed other crimes before. They had talked about it. But this one, he’d told Drake, he wasn’t there, it was him.

Koenig goes on to realize that Rucker wasn’t actually wrongfully prosecuted, since there was considerable evidence indicating that he was guilty. But even under those circumstances, she still witnessed “extra charges loaded onto a case, pressure to plead, shabby police work, a police officer possibly lying on the stand, eleventh-hour evidence shoehorned into a trial, overworked attorneys, dozing jurors, a dozing judge, and finally, an outsized prison sentence.” You can listen to the full trailer here.

The format and subject matter make Season 3 sounds like less of a true-crime mystery and more of an exposé, but Koenig found a common theme to tie the new season together with the previous ones. “I’m not that interested in crime. I am very interested in punishment. And judgement,” she told the Cleveland Scene. “With this [season], some version of what’s playing out in Cuyahoga County is playing out everywhere. This is our system. It may be a lot worse in other jurisdictions, it may be a lot better, but it’s kind of basically like this.”