Roseanne Says Her Character Will Die From an Opioid Overdose on The Conners, and She’s Not Pleased

During an interview with right-wing activist Brandon Straka, Roseanne Barr revealed how she believes her character will die in the upcoming Roseanne spinoff, The Conners: an opioid overdose. “They had her die of an opium—or a opioid overdose,” she said. “It wasn’t enough to just do what they did to me. They had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them. And that’s what they chose to do, so there’s nothing I can do about it.”

If she’s right, her demise would follow an episode of the Roseanne reboot, “Netflix & Pill,” in which Roseanne deals with an opioid dependence. The storyline itself developed from an actual knee injury the actress had, which caused her to limp and was incorporated into the show.

The initial Roseanne reboot was canceled shortly after Barr tweeted a racist comment about Valerie Jarrett, the former Obama adviser. The spinoff is set to debut Oct. 16.