Rashida Jones Directed a Documentary About Her Famous Father, Raising the Bar for Offspring Everywhere

Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Remember that necktie you got for your dad that one year on his birthday, after you saw it in a department store and thought, OK, sure, it’s a little cliché, but he’ll probably get a lot of use out of that, even though you knew deep down inside that it was a little lame and that if you hadn’t procrastinated finding a gift you would have been able to come up with something way better? Yeah, that’s not going to cut it anymore, because Rashida Jones has raised the bar on filial devotion for us all by directing a documentary about her famous father, Quincy Jones:

Quincy documents the life and career of the 85-year-old Jones, who is an entertainment industry legend. He has won 27 Grammy Awards, tying him for the most wins by a living person, and holds the all-time record for nominations with 79. He has also launched the careers of countless celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, and Will Smith. Quincy will be released on Netflix on September 21 and is co-directed by Alan Hicks, whose previous credits include Keep on Keepin’ On, about jazz legend Clark Terry.

You, on the other hand, have 282 days to buy yourself a camera, hire a crew, and figure out how to make a movie about your own dad before Father’s Day. If you want to keep up with the Joneses, that is.