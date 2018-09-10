Norah O’ Donnell, host of CBS This Morning, started this morning’s show by acknowledging the difficulty of the subject at hand. “This is hard for everybody at CBS News,” she says, referring to Leslie Moonves resigning as CBS’ Chairman and CEO following the new sexual misconduct allegations the New Yorker published over the weekend.

The difficulty is twofold. There’s the reckoning of having, in O’Donnell’s words, “the most powerful media executive in America,” held accountable for his actions in the wake of the #MeToo movement. And having to make a statement about her former boss, which comes less than a year after accusations against her former co-host, Charlie Rose, also resulted in his departure from the network. She refers to what she said then, finding that it is still true today, “there is no excuse to this alleged behavior,” adding that, “women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is a reckoning.”