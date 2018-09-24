Count the New England Patriots Out at Your Own Risk (Because It’s Fun!)

Tom Brady is 1-2. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Don’t get too excited, but the New England Patriots are 1-2. Tom Brady and co. were soundly dismantled by the Lions on Sunday, losing 26-10 in Detroit. The Patriots may have dominated the NFL for the past decade and a half, but they currently have the same record as the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. If they were capable of death, we might point to this as the moment when New England’s storied run began to crack. But we’ve been here before, and that probably won’t happen. Instead, take this opportunity to bask in the knowledge that, at least for one week, Bill Belichick will have to look up at the Browns in the AFC standings.

Early season swoons are nothing new for the Patriots, but Sunday’s game was an especially weak showing. The Lions kept Tom Brady uncomfortable, forcing the all-universe quarterback into mistakes he almost never makes.

The Lions are coached by former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The last time we saw Patricia on the Patriots’ sideline, he was drawing up the schemes that allowed Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles to score 41 points on New England in Super Bowl LII. His new squad was anything but hapless on Sunday night. The same Detroit defense that made Jets rookie Sam Darnold look like a star earlier this month somehow made the five-time Super Bowl-winning Brady look like a common Trubisky. It was bizarre!

The problems for the Patriots are rather glaring. Their receiving corps is middling (though it will be bolstered when talented Cleveland cast-off Josh Gordon suits up). The defense is slow. Their running backs don’t seem to enjoy the act of running. All signs point to the Patriots being in real trouble this time … which is why they are probably just fine.

It bears repeating: we’ve been here before. New England started the 2012 regular season 1-2 but finished with a 12-4 record. In 2014, they fell to 2-2 after a Monday night drubbing at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. They were humiliated in the 41-14 loss, and the general belief at the time was that the Pats’ dynasty was over. It was the game that inspired Belichick’s famously terse (even by his standards) “We’re on to Cincinnati” press conference.

They wound up beating Cincinnati the next week, 43-17, and finished the season with a 12-4 record. They also won the Super Bowl that year. In other words, this isn’t new. We’ll learn a lot about this current New England team on Sunday when they play the undefeated Miami Dolphins, but, until then, count the Patriots out at your own risk.

Also until then: remember that the Cleveland Browns have a better record than the New England Patriots. Have fun with this information for as long as you can.