Enjoy Temporary Relief From Our Foul News Cycle by Watching This 7-Year-Old Slay the National Anthem

We can’t stop watching 😆 pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

The current news cycle is an exhausting, dispiriting mess, but before you move into an underground bunker in a remote land where the headlines cannot possibly find you, would you consider instead taking two minutes to watch a 7-year-old sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Major League Soccer game?

The 7-year-old in question is Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, who won a contest on social media to perform the national anthem ahead of a Los Angeles Galaxy game. Video of her rendition quickly went viral, thanks to her enthusiasm and that Mariah Carey–worthy high note at the end. The young singer’s father, Arman Tjandrawidjaja, told USA Today that her main goal is to someday sing with Christina Aguilera, and she made that case for herself in a video posted to Twitter.

After all the interviews on TV today, now everyone knows that my only wish is to sing with @xtina. The question is... Does Christina Aguilera know? Hopefully... 😃😍 pic.twitter.com/hg046M5YJW — Malea Emma (@MaleaEmma) September 25, 2018

That’ll be sure to get Xtina’s attention, but in the meantime, has anyone heard from Fergie?