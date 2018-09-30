Shield Your Eyes, For Mitchell Trubisky Is Burning Brighter Than One Million Suns

Mitchell Trubisky earned that arm sleeve on Sunday. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After three games this season, Mitchell Trubisky was in danger of turning his swell name into a punchline. Going into this week, the second-year Chicago Bears quarterback had thrown two touchdowns, three interceptions, and misread enough coverages to fail a DMV eye test. The team managed to post a winning record, and this was very much in spite of his play. But then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to town on Sunday. It defies explanation, but Mitchell Trubisky exploded into a ball of resplendent energy that has engulfed much of the explored universe. He also led the Bears to a 48-10 victory.

In just the first half alone, Trubisky threw for 289 yards, 5 touchdowns no interceptions against the Buccaneers. For comparison, he threw 7 total touchdowns all last year. Where did this brazen football assassin come from?

Note the direction to which Trubisky threw that touchdown pass to Josh Bellamy. Trubisky has had such a rough start to his career that level-headed football analysts concluded—with evidence!—that he was incapable of throwing to his left. Against Tampa Bay, this football Derek Zoolander overcame his supposed impediment over and over again.

L👀kin' forward to a lot more of this from 10 & 12!#TBvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/BcuhmcghdR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018

Trubisky finished the game with 354 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Chicago’s putrid history with quarterbacks means that, thanks to Sunday’s performance, Mitchell Trubisky is one of the team’s all-time greats at the position. He now holds the Bears record for most touchdown passes in a game during the Super Bowl era.

The Bears confused a lot of folks when they traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft and selected Trubisky with the second overall pick. The quarterback impressed scouts with his athleticism, but there were more than a few warning signs. For example, he never actually played that much football in college. There were other, more experienced quarterbacks available (current Hall-of-Famer Patrick Mahomes, for one), but Chicago trusted a novice to learn the sport’s most difficult gig while on the job.

Sunday could represent an aberration. After a hot start to the season, the Buccaneers were bound to taper off, and nothing says “crash back down to earth” like allowing Mitchell Trubisky to tear your team into confetti. Be it a blip or the start of something real, Trubisky has at least proven that he can be more than merely competent. He has also shown he can throw to his left.