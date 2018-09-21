Michael B. Jordan. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Two of Tom Clancy’s books, Without Remorse and Rainbow Six, are getting adaptations from Paramount Pictures, Variety reports, as part of a new film series. Michael B. Jordan, most recently seen as Black Panther villain Killmonger and as Guy Montag in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451, will play the lead, John Clark. The series will begin with the 1993 novel, Without Remorse, and it will follow Clark’s story from a Navy SEAL during the Vietnam War to a CIA agent. The second installment follows Clark fighting as part of a counter-terrorist group called “Rainbow.”

Akiva Goldsman, who has worked on multiple big-budget adaptations including A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code, is set to produce the Clancy series. The studio is still searching for a director, and no other actors besides Jordan have been announced, though there were previously rumors that Ryan Reynolds would be involved in a Rainbow Six movie.

The decision to turn these two books into films comes shortly after Amazon released the series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski as the titular character, who is regarded as the main hero across Clancy’s body of work. Though Clark appears in more than 15 of Clancy’s novels, Without Remorse and Rainbow Six place the most focus on the character, who has previously also been played by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber.