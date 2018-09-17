Meek Mill Says He’s Releasing a Song About Colin Kaepernick

Meek Mill in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Meek Mill, who was jailed earlier this year on a probation violation against the advice of prosecutors, then freed after the police officer who initially arrested him was on a list of officers suspected of lying, exhibiting racial bias, or brutality, will be releasing a song about Colin Kaepernick. Mill told Page Six the song will explore how the NFL has handled the quarterback’s kneeling protests against police misconduct, which Mill likens to a financial lynching. “They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account.”

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was in contact with Kaepernick during his time in jail, as the quarterback was among those who advocated for the rapper’s release. Expressing his complete support for the former NFL player, the song will include lyrics such as, “back in the ‘30s you could be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

The Kaepernick song will be included on Mill’s upcoming album, but there’s no release date for it, since the rapper wants it to be a surprise.