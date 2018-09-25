Making a Murderer’s Second Season Is Coming to Netflix Oct. 19

Netflix just dropped the teaser for the second season of Making a Murderer, along with a release date: Oct. 19. It will follow the post-conviction appeals of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

The hit first season of the documentary series, written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, was released almost three years ago, in December 2015. Its 10 episodes, filmed over 10 years, recounted the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man convicted of attempted murder and sexual assault but freed from prison after 18 years when DNA evidence exonerated him. He was released in 2003, but was arrested again two years later for the murder of Teresa Halbach, for which he was convicted. Dassey was also convicted in the case.

Ricciardi and Demos returned to Wisconsin to film the second part of the series. It will delve deeper into Avery’s case, with a focus on his lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, and into Dassey’s appeal, which the Supreme Court declined to hear last summer.