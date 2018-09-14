Ariana Grande made her first public statement following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller alongside a moving video posted on Instagram. In the video, Miller is laughing and wearing a black sweatshirt bearing the words “Everything will be okay.” Grande calls Miller “my dearest friend” in her caption, writing, “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and always will” and, “I can’t believe you’re not here anymore.”

During the week after Miller passed away, Grande had posted a photo of the musician with no caption and then remained completely silent on social media, even turning off her Instagram comments after some Miller fans made sexist, hateful and baseless remarks blaming her for her ex’s drug overdose.