Hip-Hop Pays Tribute to Mac Miller

Mac Miller. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Rapper Mac Miller, who released his latest album just last month, has died from an apparent drug overdose. He was 26 years old.

After TMZ broke the news of his death on Friday, other rappers and musicians took to Twitter to pay tribute to Miller, who also worked as a producer under the name Larry Fisherman. “I don’t know what to say,” wrote Chance the Rapper. “Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im [sic] completely broken. God bless him.”

We’ve rounded up more tributes to Miller below, and will continue to update this post as additional ones come in.

My God. — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) September 7, 2018

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

so sad. mac miller was a great dude. when i began my career he went out of his way to talk to me on the phone and give me advice. an amazing artist and human being — LD (@lildickytweets) September 7, 2018

I need a minute...what is going on...my lil homie MAC??? Naw...I can't begin to tell you how he helped me figure some shit out... Something is OFF!!! #RIPMAC — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

It’s so tragic to hear about Mac Miller. The man made such genuinely brilliant music and was clearly a great soul 😔 gone way too soon!! Look after each other! RIP Mac 😔😔😔😔 @MacMiller — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Rip to one of coolest 🙏🏾 @MacMiller 💔 — Ripp Flamez (@Ripp_Flamez) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

u were one of the most down to earth kids i have ever met. u were sweet. humble. and hilarious. i feel like it was yesterday when i met u. rest easy man. i’m gonna send u those sounds we were talking about so u can make every1 bangers in heaven. all love @MacMiller — Benny Blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) September 7, 2018

I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH



I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE



THE GREATEST — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

Fuck man — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) September 7, 2018

R.I.P MAC MILLER — Raekwon Da Chef (@Raekwon) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 😓K.I.D.S takes me back to my favorite summers, fuck man, rest easy legend pic.twitter.com/YARb1nfMaX — PURPP (@smokepurpp) September 7, 2018

My guy MAC MILLER...rest up bro 🙏🏾 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) September 7, 2018

Unbelievable. Mac was that kid brother that Drove you nuts but you loved him at the same time. Will miss his energy, enthusiasm, and the 5am phone calls / texts waking me up w his crazy music ideas. 😞 — Crime Rhyme Houdini (@JustBlaze) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace King @MacMiller always was a cool dude 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/qdxHesYNhP — T-Raww (@Tyga) September 7, 2018

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

oh man. rest in peace Mac Miller. — el-p (@therealelp) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

I’m so fucked up right now this is so sad I can’t believe it R.I.P. MAC MILLER — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2018