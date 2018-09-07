Hip-Hop Pays Tribute to Mac Miller

Rapper Mac Miller, who released his latest album just last month, has died from an apparent drug overdose. He was 26 years old.
After TMZ broke the news of his death on Friday, other rappers and musicians took to Twitter to pay tribute to Miller, who also worked as a producer under the name Larry Fisherman. “I don’t know what to say,” wrote Chance the Rapper. “Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im [sic] completely broken. God bless him.”
We’ve rounded up more tributes to Miller below, and will continue to update this post as additional ones come in.
One more thing
If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus