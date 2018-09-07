Rapper Mac Miller Is Dead at 26

Mac Miller. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

TMZ is reporting that Mac Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, has died at age 26. Anonymous “law enforcement sources” tell the outlet that the rapper was found at his home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday and that his death is the result of an apparent overdose. Variety and Pittsburgh’s NPR News station have since confirmed the news.

Miller, who is from Pittsburgh, first rose to fame with his album Blue Slide Park in 2010, which topped the Billboard 200. Just last month, Miller released his fifth and most acclaimed studio album, Swimming, and had announced an upcoming tour. In addition to his work as a rapper, he was also a respected producer, working under the name Larry Fisherman.

Miller was not shy about discussing his struggles with drug addiction, which he talked about in interviews as far back as 2013 and chronicled in some of his music. In May, he was arrested and charged with a DUI after hitting a utility pole with his car.

“I used to rap super openly about really dark shit,” he told Vulture in a profile published on Thursday, “because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.” Earlier this year, Miller also went through a high-profile breakup with former girlfriend Ariana Grande.

