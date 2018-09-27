Lady Gaga took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that “Shallow,” the first single from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, would be released today on Beats 1 Radio. As an added bonus, the music video is also out, and it is basically an extended version of the movie trailer, only we get to experience how the song builds up, gaining momentum, until it erupts into the now famous “HAAA AH AH AH AH, AAAH AAAH, AH AH AH AH HAAA” scream. The internet, as it does, has of course turned what was meant to be an emotional scene epitomizing the movie into a meme. A few of the best examples below.

Since we had heard bits and pieces of the song in the trailer, the expectations for the song were high, as they are for the rest of the soundtrack and the movie itself. So far, critics and fans of Gaga are pleased, to say the least. Some critics have admitted to tearing up, while others have called it “pure magic,” and a “stunner.” But we’ll have to wait until A Star is Born hits theaters on OCt. 5 to listen to the rest of the songs.