Lil Xan Wants You to Know He’s Fine After His Hot Cheeto Hospitalization

On Tuesday, Lil Xan posted a photo of himself seated in the back of an ambulance on his Instagram story. But don’t worry, he’s just fine (insert joke about avoiding Total Xanarchy). It turns out he just ate too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. According to a later Instagram video post, the SoundCloud rapper “was in the hospital not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open so I puked a little blood.” He assured his fans that he is, ”healthier than I’ve ever been,” and ready for his upcoming tour.

Coming from a twenty-two year-old mumble rapper with lyrics like “her pussy tastes like Skittles” and a music video featuring a close-up of a spinning cup-a-noodles, this incident feels too ridiculously on brand to be a coincidence.

But there have been other reports of people attributing health problems to eating too many Hot Cheetos, including this Memphis teen who was consuming around four bags a day. And as a Hot Cheeto eater myself I can attest to their status as the indisputably best and most addicting snack in existence. One hundred percent would recommend the challenge of enjoying them in moderation.