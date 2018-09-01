Why Would Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders Trade Khalil Mack, the Team’s Best Player?

Khalil Mack will be a Chicago Bear. Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Khalil Mack is headed to Chicago. According to reports, the Oakland Raiders are sending the star defensive end to the Bears in exchange for draft picks, including two first-rounders. Mack was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, and he has one more year left on his contract. The Oakland front office didn’t give him the kind of lucrative offer that similarly accomplished players have obtained this offseason, and they opted to clear Mack off the books instead.

Trade official, source tells ESPN:



Bears get: Khalil Mack, a 2020 second-round round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick.



Raiders get: 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick, 2019 sixth-round pick.



So Bears get back second-round pick, too — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2018

Rarely, if ever, will you see one of the league’s best players get traded during his prime. Judging by their tweets from Saturday morning, Mack’s former teammates in Oakland aren’t exactly thrilled by the move.

No fucking way — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

No way — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

Oakland will save some money by shipping out their best defensive player, but this frugality looks pretty silly when you consider the team just gave Jon Gruden a 10-year, $100 million contract to become head coach. Gruden hasn’t coached in the NFL for a decade, but Raiders owner Mark Davis was happy to hand him the keys to the franchise’s future anyway.

Reports indicate that Gruden was the driving force behind the Mack trade, and he has a history of preferring unheralded players on short contracts to expensive stars. To borrow a catchphrase from his Monday Night Football broadcasting days, Mack apparently isn’t a “Gruden Grinder.”

When Gruden speaks to reporters on Sunday, they will certainly ask him to explain his decision to send Mack to the Bears. How does a coach defend a move that plainly makes his team worse? Will Gruden be able to provide the clear reasoning and eloquence required by the moment? Perhaps this video of his elocutionary prowess from preseason offers a glimpse of what to expect.

Boom boom, indeed.