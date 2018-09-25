Time’s Up Calls for Kavanaugh to Withdraw Supreme Court Nomination: “Do Not Delay the Inevitable”

Time’s Up, the well-heeled movement founded to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond, is now calling on Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination to the Supreme Court for “the good of the court and the good of the country.”
“Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation’s highest court,” read a statement issued by the organization on Monday night. “His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come.” The statement is notable in that it makes not only an ethical plea against Kavanaugh’s confirmation but also a practical one, warning that if he is confirmed to the Supreme Court, “the legitimacy of everything Judge Kavanaugh touches will be questioned.”
Though Time’s Up directly calls on Kavanaugh to be the one to withdraw, that appeal seems, at best, a rhetorical conceit and, at worst, a waste of energy. The judge shows no signs of stepping aside: As recently as Monday night, he refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted two women, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, in an interview with Fox News, insisting that he deserves a “fair process.”
The full statement from Time’s Up is below:
The time has come for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation’s highest court. His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come.
There is simply no path forward: A man accused of multiple instances of sexual violence cannot have decision-making power over the lives of American women for decades to come. If elevated to the high court, the legitimacy of everything Judge Kavanaugh touches will be questioned. For the good of the court and the good of the country, Judge Kavanaugh must withdraw his nomination.
We understand why some might think railroading this nomination through is still a viable option. Profound culture shifts are difficult to comprehend in history books, let alone as they happen. The Supreme Court is 229 years old and women have had the right to vote in this country for less than a century. For far too long, the safety and dignity of women was secondary to the needs of powerful men. But that era is done. The rules have changed. Thoughtful American citizens, regardless of political party, will not tolerate this man as an arbiter of justice on the nation’s highest court.
Judge Kavanaugh, do not delay the inevitable. Withdraw your nomination now.