Time’s Up Calls for Kavanaugh to Withdraw Supreme Court Nomination: “Do Not Delay the Inevitable”

Brett Kavanaugh checks his watch during a break in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Sept. 6. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Time’s Up, the well-heeled movement founded to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond, is now calling on Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination to the Supreme Court for “the good of the court and the good of the country.”

“Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation’s highest court,” read a statement issued by the organization on Monday night. “His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come.” The statement is notable in that it makes not only an ethical plea against Kavanaugh’s confirmation but also a practical one, warning that if he is confirmed to the Supreme Court, “the legitimacy of everything Judge Kavanaugh touches will be questioned.”

Though Time’s Up directly calls on Kavanaugh to be the one to withdraw, that appeal seems, at best, a rhetorical conceit and, at worst, a waste of energy. The judge shows no signs of stepping aside: As recently as Monday night, he refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted two women, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, in an interview with Fox News, insisting that he deserves a “fair process.”

The full statement from Time’s Up is below: