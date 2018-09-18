Did Kanye West Just Announce One New Album, or Two?

Kanye West in December. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a 2003 MTV interview, Kanye told his audience that his fourth album would be titled Good Ass Job. Then again, he also once said, “You should only believe about 90 percent of what I say. As a matter of fact, don’t even believe anything that I’m saying at all. I could be completely fucking with you, and the world, the entire time.”

Even after Kanye’s fourth album was titled 808s & Heartbreak—and his fifth through eighth albums came out with only glimmers of evidence that Good Ass Job was still in progress—these three words are storied among hardcore Kanye fans. And on Tuesday, 13 years later, Chance the Rapper suggested in a cryptic post (and then in a more clearly stated video) on Instagram that Good Ass Job will actually become a reality, and that it will be a collaboration between Kanye and Chance:

Meanwhile, Kanye seemed to announce the release of another new LP, Yandhi, a potential followup to Yeezus with a similar album cover. It appears to be dropping Sept. 29:

Kanye also said Monday night that he’s moving back to Chicago and “never leaving again,” so if this is not the 10 percent talking, it appears he is returning to his roots.