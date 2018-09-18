How the Co-Hosts of The Talk Reacted to Julie Chen’s Emotional Goodbye Video

On Tuesday, after assessing viral reactions to a man shaving on public transit, reports that Hailey Baldwin might not have signed a prenup, and a video of a camel that wreaked havoc at a Pittsburgh circus, The Talk’s hosts segued into “what everyone’s talking about!”—which turned out to be Monday night’s Emmys marriage proposal. Only after consulting Jennifer Love Hewitt on how to survive the zombie apocalypse did they finally see fit to turn to the pre-announced departure video of Julie Chen, who would never again appear on the show after her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted as CBS’ chairman and chief executive after sexual misconduct allegations.

During and after Chen’s pre-recorded statement, the set grew uncharacteristically somber. In the video, Chen called the the show’s crew and staff “family” and, through tears, gave specific thanks to each of her co-hosts. She called Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne, who she has worked alongside for nine years, her “sisters.” She ended with a simple “I love you,” before the show cut to her distraught colleagues, including Sheryl Underwood and guest host Carrie Ann Inaba, who were visibly crying.

Chen made no reference to the allegations against Moonves, but she said she planned to spend “more time at home with my husband and our young son” in her post-Talk days. Last week, Chen notably signed off from Big Brother as “Julie Chen Moonves,” in what some saw as a signal of support for her husband. She plans to continue hosting that show.