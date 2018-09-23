Josh Allen Is Hurdling Dudes and the Buffalo Bills are Going to Win the Super Bowl This Year

Josh Allen can fly, apparently. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Like many NFL observers, I have had some fun at the Buffalo Bills’ expense this season. They got blown out in their opener, their cornerback retired from the sport of football in the middle of their second game, and the team’s official Twitter account thought Minneapolis was in Wisconsin this weekend. We’ve all had our yucks, but that’s all over now because the Buffalo Bills are going to win the Super Bowl this year.

I loathe jumping to conclusions, but I have no choice because Josh Allen, Buffalo’s rookie quarterback, is literally jumping over defenders.

Bad things usually happen to quarterbacks when they leave their feet like that, but Allen has been airborne during much of Sunday’s game against the Vikings and it’s yielded superb results.

It took the Bills just one quarter to build a 17-0 lead over Minnesota, and they’ve forced two fumbles from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Allen, meanwhile, has been carving up the Viking’s vaunted defense. Is anything ever “vaunted” beyond defenses? Perhaps that’s a thought for another day, as today belongs entirely to the Buffalo Bills.

Unless they blow their 24-0 second-quarter lead.

But they would never do that.

They’re the Bills, for crying out loud.

Their quarterback can fly.