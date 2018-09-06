Novak Djokovic of Serbia and John Millman of Australia argue in the second set during their men’s singles quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

On Wednesday night in New York, 13-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and upstart John Millman fought each other and the oppressive heat in a quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open. While Djokovic eventually got the win in straight sets, the heat was the night’s big winner.

With the score tied 2-2 in the second set, Millman told the chair umpire that he was too sweaty to continue, and he was allowed to leave the court to get a change of clothes.

US Open statement on that 2-2 mess between Millman and Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/E2Anpdopyg — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) September 6, 2018

“I don’t know what to do about it, I’m sweaty, I don’t want to change,” Millman told Djokovic. While his Aussie opponent got a new kit, Djokovic took off his own shirt and relaxed courtside.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia smiles during break in play in his men’s singles quarterfinal match against John Millman of Australia. Julian Finney/Getty Images

On Monday night, it had been Millman’s opponent Roger Federer who was ravaged by the humidity. “Was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn’t get air; there was no circulation at all,” Federer said. “I don’t know, for some reason, I just struggled in the conditions tonight. It’s one of the first times it’s happened to me.” He added, “Everything feels off when you’re hot.”

Sad and sweaty Fed. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Millman, too, appeared insanely sweaty during his fourth-round win over Federer, though he didn’t request a special break to peel off his gross-looking shirt.

That is a wet Millman. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The U.S. Open invented new rules on the fly during this year’s event to give players a break from the 90-plus-degree temperatures, allowing for 10-minute breaks between sets. The conditions in the tournament’s showcase court, Arthur Ashe Stadium, have been particularly horrific; as Tom Perrotta noted in the Wall Street Journal, air doesn’t appear to circulate well in the stadium since the addition of a retractable roof in 2016.

Deadspin’s Giri Nathan, who noted on Wednesday that American John Isner changed his shirt 11 times during his quarterfinal match, suggests closing the roof at Ashe Stadium, providing both players and fans with a pleasant, air-conditioned environment. And if bringing air conditioning to a Grand Slam event is too big of a break with tradition, maybe they can add a really big ceiling fan.