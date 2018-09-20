Cary Fukunaga Replaces Danny Boyle as Director of the Next James Bond Movie

Cary Fukunaga. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Danny Boyle was set to direct the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, but he departed the project last month over “creative differences” with the movie’s producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. On Thursday, the team behind the still-untitled film announced that Boyle will be replaced by Cary Fukunaga, best known as the director of Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and the Netflix war drama Beasts of No Nation. Fukunaga was also a driving force behind the first and best season of True Detective, directing every episode, including that memorable, six-minute tracking shot.

Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale, will reprise his role as the character for what could be the last time, if he does not renew his contract. The hunt for his replacement remains shrouded in mystery, especially since Idris Elba recently revealed that he’s not in the running despite a yearslong fan campaign for him to play the iconic MI6 agent. Then again, Fukunaga worked with Elba on Beasts of No Nation, so if all goes well, maybe he can pull some strings.

With the new Bond 25 director comes a new release date: Feb. 14, 2020. Hopefully you didn’t already make any Valentine’s Day plans.