Is Insatiable an Outrage or Just Misunderstood?

Debby Ryan and James Lastovic in Insatiable. Netflix

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate critic and managing producer June Thomas, Slate podcast producer Daniel Schroeder, and Vox culture writer Constance Grady spoil the Netflix original series, Insatiable. Is the show as offensive as it has been made out to be? Or is it actually secretly progressive? Have critics missed its camp appeal?

Listen to them discuss below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

