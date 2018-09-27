How Does Frank Underwood Die on House of Cards? A New Teaser Offers Clues.

“The reign of the middle-aged white man is over,” declares Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in a teaser for House of Cards’ sixth and final season. We already knew that the show would kill off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct, as well as “toxic” and “predatory” behavior by at least eight people who worked on the House of Cards set. (Spacey has said that he does not remember at least one encounter he is accused of, and he has denied the other allegations against him.)

What we didn’t know—and still don’t—are the circumstances of Frank’s death, and a new House of Cards teaser plays up that mystery, showing Claire 100 days into her presidency and remembering her late husband. “Whatever Francis told you the last five years? Don’t believe a word of it,” she tells the audience. Later in the trailer, Claire looks directly into the camera and goes from distraught and weeping to calm in a matter of seconds. Should we read something sinister into Frank’s death based on a line like “the bodies are piling up,” or is that just a reference to the many others the show has killed off? (R.I.P. that one dog from the first episode.)

The teaser also offers a look at new cast members Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane, playing Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd, politically influential siblings reminiscent of the Koch Brothers. The final season of House of Cards premieres on Netflix on Nov. 2.