Henry Cavill’s Rep Challenges Report That He’s Done as Superman: “The Cape Is Still in His Closet”

Henry Cavill. Warner Bros.

A report that Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman might turn out to be nothing more than a rumor started by Lex Luther. Cavill has played the character in Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League, but anonymous sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that negotiations to have Cavill make a cameo in Shazam! recently broke down. Now, the actor’s entire future as Kal-El is said to be in doubt as he may soon be “hanging up the red cape.”

Or maybe not. A representative for Cavill, manager Dany Garcia, tweeted that there’s still hope for Cavill to return in future D.C. Universe movies:

Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018

Warner Bros. has since also commented on the Hollywood Reporter story to say that, while no decisions have been made about future Superman films, the company has “great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.” One person who has not yet commented on the rumors is the actor who plays Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent. Funnily enough, that actor bears a striking resemblance to Cavill, but he wears glasses and is thus, obviously, an entirely different person.