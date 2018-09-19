The Trailer for The Garbage Pail Kids Movie Offers a First Look at The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, If You’ve Never Seen The Garbage Pail Kids Movie

[whispering to date while watching The Garbage Pail Kids Movie when the garbage pail first appears on the screen] That’s the garbage pail. Atlantic Releasing

The Atlantic Entertainment Group released the first trailer for The Garbage Pail Kids Movie sometime in 1987, before releasing the film itself to theaters that August. After that, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie was released on VHS (original retail price: $79.95) and DVD, and even Blu Ray. So there have been lots and lots of opportunities over the last 31 years to get a first look, a second look, and even a last look at The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, if that was something you wanted to do for some reason. But there’s never been an opportunity to get any kind of a look at all at The Garbage Pail Kids Movie on Slate. Until right now. So here you go: Get a first look at The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, assuming you never got around to watching The Garbage Pail Kids Movie or any of its associated advertising:

Wow! Judging from the trailer, it’d be a terrible idea to ever watch any more of The Garbage Pail Kids Movie than just the trailer, and honestly, watching the trailer for The Garbage Pail Kids Movie was also a big mistake. It’s easy to understand why BoxOffice raved, “The mean-spirited nature of this shoddy little movie can’t be emphasized enough,” why CBS cancelled the Garbage Pail Kids animated series they’d planned to run in the fall of 1987, and why a Topps executive gave the Los Angeles Times this comment the week after the movie opened:

I don’t want to say anything. I am the vice president of marketing, but you don’t know my name. You’re not talking to me.

We’ll have to wait until someone makes us watch The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, probably in one of those Ludovico Technique scenarios, to know for sure if the full film lives up to the promise of the trailer. One thing’s for sure though: sooner or later, this movie is going to get a reboot. Maybe even a franchise!