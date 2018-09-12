The Coen brothers are set to return with another Western, only this time in anthology format following six different stories and starring James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tom Waits, among many others. Originally reported as a limited television series for Netflix, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was confirmed as a film just in time for the Venice Film Festival and the upcoming award season.

This will be the Coens’ first movie for Netflix, but their third one in the genre, with the past two having received wide critical acclaim. In 2007, No Country For Old Men won four Academy Awards, including best picture and director, while the 2010 film True Grit got an impressive 10 nominations but was awarded none. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs has already won an award for Best Screenplay at Venice.

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix and in some theaters on November 16.