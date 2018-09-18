Here’s the Complete List of Winners at the 2018 Emmys

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che set to host Monday night’s ceremony. Netflix has the most Emmy nominations for the first time ever, but it’ll still be tough for The Crown or Stranger Things to beat Game of Thrones or The Handmaid’s Tale for Outstanding Drama Series. Meanwhile, the comedy races have opened up considerably this year, since Television Academy favorites Veep and Modern Family are both out of the running, which bodes well for first-time nominees’ chances.
Below you’ll find the full list of winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the ceremony.
Read more in Slate about the Emmys.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
**Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
**Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
**Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
**Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
**Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror (“USS Callister”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
**Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
**Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
**Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
**Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
**Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
**Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
**Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror (“Black Museum”)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
**The Crown, Stephen Daldry (“Paterfamilias”)
Game of Thrones, Alan Taylor (“Beyond the Wall”)
Game of Thrones, Jeremy Podeswa (“The Dragon and the Wolf”)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Kari Skogland (“After”)
Ozark, Jason Batman (“The Toll”)
Ozark, Daniel Sackheim (“Tonight We Improvise”)
Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta, Donald Glover (“FUBU”)
Atlanta, Hiro Murai (“Teddy Perkins”)
Barry, Bill Hader (“Chapter One: Make Your Mark”)
The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski (“The Bow Tie Asymmetry”)
GLOW, Jesse Peretz (“Pilot”)
**The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Pilot”)
Silicon Valley, Mike Judge (“Initial Coin Offering”)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
**The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy (“The Man Who Would Be Vogue”)
Godless, Scott Frank
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski
The Looming Tower, Craig Zisk (“9/11”)
Paterno, Barry Levinson
Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger
Twin Peaks, David Lynch
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Stan Lathan
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, Michael Bonfiglio
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, Marcus Raboy
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show starring Justin Timberlake, Hamish Hamilton
**The Oscars, Glenn Weiss
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
**The Americans, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“START”)
The Crown, Peter Morgan (“Mystery Man”)
Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (“The Dragon and the Wolf”)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller ( “June”)
Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Nice Face”)
Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta, Donald Glover (“Alligator Man”)
Atlanta, Stefani Robinson (“Barbershop”)
Barry, Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“Chapter One: Make Your Mark”)
Barry, Liz Sarnoff (“Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”)
**The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Pilot”)
Silicon Valley, Alec Berg (“Fifty-One Percent”)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
American Vandal, Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus (“Clean Up”)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Tom Rob Smith (“House by the Lake”)
**Black Mirror, William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (“USS Callister”)
Godless, Scott Frank
Patrick Melrose, David Nicholls
Twin Peaks, Mark Frost and David Lynch
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
**John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
**RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
**Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
**Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
**“USS Callister” (Black Mirror)
One more thing
If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus