Here’s the Complete List of Winners at the 2018 Emmys

Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che set to host Monday night’s ceremony. Netflix has the most Emmy nominations for the first time ever, but it’ll still be tough for The Crown or Stranger Things to beat Game of Thrones or The Handmaid’s Tale for Outstanding Drama Series. Meanwhile, the comedy races have opened up considerably this year, since Television Academy favorites Veep and Modern Family are both out of the running, which bodes well for first-time nominees’ chances.

Below you’ll find the full list of winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

**Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

**Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

**Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

**Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish﻿

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

**Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror (“USS Callister”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

**Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

**Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

**Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

**Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

**Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

**Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

**Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror (“Black Museum”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

**The Crown, Stephen Daldry (“Paterfamilias”)

Game of Thrones, Alan Taylor (“Beyond the Wall”)

Game of Thrones, Jeremy Podeswa (“The Dragon and the Wolf”)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Kari Skogland (“After”)

Ozark, Jason Batman (“The Toll”)

Ozark, Daniel Sackheim (“Tonight We Improvise”)

Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta, Donald Glover (“FUBU”)

Atlanta, Hiro Murai (“Teddy Perkins”)

Barry, Bill Hader (“Chapter One: Make Your Mark”)

The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski (“The Bow Tie Asymmetry”)

GLOW, Jesse Peretz (“Pilot”)

**The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Pilot”)

Silicon Valley, Mike Judge (“Initial Coin Offering”)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

**The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy (“The Man Who Would Be Vogue”)

Godless, Scott Frank

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski

The Looming Tower, Craig Zisk (“9/11”)

Paterno, Barry Levinson

Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger

Twin Peaks, David Lynch

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Stan Lathan

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, Michael Bonfiglio

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, Marcus Raboy

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show starring Justin Timberlake, Hamish Hamilton

**The Oscars, Glenn Weiss

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

**The Americans, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“START”)

The Crown, Peter Morgan (“Mystery Man”)

Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (“The Dragon and the Wolf”)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller ( “June”)

Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Nice Face”)

Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta, Donald Glover (“Alligator Man”)

Atlanta, Stefani Robinson (“Barbershop”)

Barry, Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“Chapter One: Make Your Mark”)

Barry, Liz Sarnoff (“Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”)

**The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Pilot”)

Silicon Valley, Alec Berg (“Fifty-One Percent”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

American Vandal, Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus (“Clean Up”)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Tom Rob Smith (“House by the Lake”)

**Black Mirror, William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (“USS Callister”)

Godless, Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose, David Nicholls

Twin Peaks, Mark Frost and David Lynch

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

**John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

**RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

**Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

**Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

**“USS Callister” (Black Mirror)