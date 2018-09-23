Is this the man who murdered Abel? The Sporting News/Wikimedia Commons

Okay, I’ll begin laying out some information concerning God’s allegations against Cain.

Abel may well have been the victim of a severe murdering by someone 13,000 years ago. His allegations are so vague as to such basic matters as when and where that it is impossible for Cain to “prove” his innocence. But there are compelling reasons to believe his categorical denial. Let’s look at one set of reasons.

According to Genesis, the murder occurred “in the field.” The “only other two human suspects on the planet at the time” that God has identified are Adam and Eve. Neither of the two lived in the vicinity of a field. Adam’s home was 3.6 miles away from the nearest field, Eve’s 4.3 miles. Here is part of Joseph Moxon’s 1695 “Paradise. Or the Garden of Eden. With the Countries curcumjacent Inhabited by the PATRIARCHS,” showing Adam and Eve’s original home, the new home an angel with a flaming sword drove them to, and no fields.

Joseph Moxon/British Library

Here is a house that is less than a half-mile from a field. Street address: 216 Emory St., Baltimore, MD.

Google Maps/Smallbones/Wikimedia Commons

Here is the field’s floor plan:

Major League Baseball

The floor plan corresponds closely to God’s description of the field where the murdering took place. Here’s “left field,” which is right next to “center field” and the “in field.”

Greg Loesch/Wikimedia Commons

At the lowest point of the field, altitude-wise, is the earth. This matches God’s account of the earth “which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother’s blood.” Compare and contrast:

Keith Allison/William Blake

Who lived in this house near a field? George “Babe” Ruth, a member of the legendary 1927 New York Yankees batting lineup known as “Murderer’s Row.”

Wikimedia Commons

Folks who knew both Babe Ruth and Cain in high school have commented on how much they resembled each other in appearance. Here are Cain and Babe Ruth in their younger days:

Bacchiacca/Wikimedia Commons

And here are Cain and Babe Ruth as adults:

Albrecht Dürer/Charles M. Conlon

Cain categorically denies being in the field and committing the murder. Beyond being vouched for by literally 25% of the human population at the time before Abel’s death, a number that rose to 33% soon after, Cain has also informed God that he has no recollection of being appointed his “brother’s keeper.”

Abel has not been heard from.

To be clear, I have no idea what, if anything, did or did not happen in that field, and I therefore do not state, imply, or insinuate that Babe Ruth murdered Abel somewhere in left field of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, although the phrase, “Babe Ruth murdered Abel” does have a certain ring to it, which I do not state, imply, or insinuate means that Babe Ruth murdered Abel, and take no responsibility for anyone who reads this getting the idea that Babe Ruth murdered Abel just because I keep repeating the phrase “Babe Ruth murdered Abel” without, as previously noted, stating, implying, or insinuating that Babe Ruth murdered Abel. That should clear me of any possible legal consequences for floating this theory!

Further, if God is now mistakenly remembering Babe Ruth to be Cain, I offer no view whether that mistaken remembrance dates from the time Babe Ruth murdered Abel, or from some time in the intervening years after Babe Ruth murdered Abel, in this hypothetical scenario in which Babe Ruth murdered Abel, which, again, I would never think of stating, implying, or insinuating.

It is regrettable that a private citizen, Babe Ruth, is being drawn into this. But it’s not as though I drew his name at random and decided to frame him for a felony for short-term political gain. That would not only be unethical, it would open me up to all sorts of lawsuits, while making my entire political movement even more of a pathetic laughingstock than it already is.

Bottom line: I believe that a fair assessment of the evidence powerfully supports Cain’s categorical denial, and that this utterly insane collection of floor plans and photographs will somehow convince other people to agree with me. I will not be taking questions at this time.