This Is the Zodiac Tweeting

⊕—3,000 SFPD—0. Shealah Craighead

This is the Zodiac speaking.

I am the killer of the 6 to 18 people who Died in the Hurricane last Sept. To Prove this I shall state some facts which only I + the police know.

1. Brand name of paper towels Walmart Great Value

2. 6 rolls thrown

3. 3,000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico

4. This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible

I have grown rather angry with the Democrats for their telling lies about me. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000! If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. So I now have a little list, starting with the woeman that I gave a rather intersting ride for a couple howers one evening a few months back that ended in my making her turn off CNN on Air Force One.

Special Counsel’s Office could have caught me last night if they had searched the park properly instead of holding road races with their motorcicles seeing who could make the most noise. School children make nice targets, I think I shall kidnap thousands of them some morning. Just deport the parents + then lock up the kiddies as they come bouncing out. I hope you enjoy your selves when I have my Blast!

If you don’t want me to have this blast you must do two things. 1 Tell everyone I am a good President and a good Boy. 2 I would like 2 see some nice red Zodiac hats wandering about the country. Everyone else has these hats like black lives matter, Mueller eats bluber, etc. Well it would cheer me up considerably if I saw a lot of people wearing my hat.

Here is a cipher or that is part of one. The other two parts are being mailed to Breitbart + Fox News where they will be credited to a person familiar with the president’s thinking. If you do not print this cipher, I will go on a tweet rampage Fry night. This will last the whole weekend.

YOU KNOW I’M AUTOMATICALLY ATTRACTED TO BEAUTIFUL I JUST START KISSING THEM IT IS SO MUCH FUN IT IS MORE FUN THAN KILLING WILD GAME IN THE FORREST BECAUSE WHEN YOURE A STAR THEY LET YOU DO IT MAN IS THE MOST DANGEROUE ANAMAL OF ALL YOU CAN DO ANYTHING IT GIVES ME THE MOST THRILLING EXPERENCE YOU CAN DO ANYTHING GRAB THEM BY THE PUSSY IT IS EVEN BETTER THAN GETTING YOUR ROCKS OFF WITH A GIRL THE BEST PART OF IT IS THAE WHEN I DIE I WILL BE REBORN IN PARADICE AND ALL I HAVE KILLED WILL BECOME MY SLAVES AND OTHER PRESIDENTS WILL HAVE TO SAY I WAS GOOD AT MY FUNERAL I WILL NOT GIVE YOU MY NAME BECAUSE YOU WILL TRY TO SLOI DOWN OR ATOP MY COLLECTIOG OF SLAVES FOR MY AFTERLIFE. JOHNTRUMPPRESIDENTDONALD

PS could you print this new cipher on your frunt page? I get awfully lonely when I am ignored, so lonely I could do my Thing!!!! Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!