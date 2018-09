The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Universal

There’s a lot you can say about Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram (and Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram feed) and it’s all already been said. We just wanted to bring this new photo of the president’s son to everyone’s attention:

It’s just more evidence that we live in the worst of all possible worlds. As the caption explains, Donald Trump Jr. apparently went and jumped in a goddamned swamp in order to win a bet. Somebody should probably bet him he can’t get his dad to resign.