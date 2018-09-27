This Conan Sketch, Which Rambles Around Aimlessly While Somehow Never Landing on Donald Trump, Is a Free Vacation to the Before Times

Cooking segment! TBS

Remember when a late-night show could spend six or seven minutes on a bit that rambled aimlessly from one topic to another before implausibly landing on a segment that involves the host frying up a dead rat with the help of two eagle puppets, and no one felt the need to mention Donald Trump at all? Conan O’Brien remembers:

The segment is a perfect vacation from the news cycle, maybe because it’s so loose and rambling. There are four distinct acts in six minutes, none of which are related to the current political mess, and none of which follow predictably from what came before:

• Conan and Andy Richter cry about This Is Us

• Andrés du Bouchet makes fun of them, ostensibly as a fan of Game of Thrones

• Andrés du Bouchet reveals himself as a fan of Wahlburgers and raves about the show.

• Cooking segment!

It’s a perfect break from the pressure and general awfulness of, well, everything else in the world right now. And if that segment provided you any respite, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s not the first time du Bouchet has derailed Conan for a Wahlburger-themed interlude. Here’s an earlier appearance of “Leslie, the Wahlburger Warrior” in which Leslie enlists the help of a very special guest (or three) to convince Conan of Wahlburgers’ greatness:

Conan keeps insisting that du Bouchet is wasting his time, and in a sense, he’s right. But any time distracted from our all-encompassing carnival of disaster is time well-spent at this point, and these segments fit that bill. Maybe we should all binge-watch Wahlburgers next.