Get Away With Whatever You Want With the Help of Conan O’Brien and Crimes Ahoy!® Bottled International Water

Lieutenant Brett Ships-tested, Lieutenant Brett Ships-approved. TBS

Sponsored content is something of a scourge in the late-night talk show world: Even when it’s funny, as in this Head & Shoulders bit from Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Guillermo, it’s still just an ad, essentially money thrown into a furnace with the vague goal of increasing product recognition, somewhere, somehow. But this clever piece of product integration from Conan is the exception, drawing the audience’s attention to a genuinely new and immediately useful product they might not have already heard of: Crimes Ahoy!® bottled international water.

There are so many nice touches here, from the group of police officers on the “Wall of Heroes” happily using Crimes Ahoy!® bottled international water to avoid prosecution to the red “WARNING: THIS ENTIRE PRODUCT WAS DEVELOPED ON A HUNCH” disclaimer. The ad makes a pretty compelling case that Crimes Ahoy!® provides the sort of defense that will stand up in court. In completely unrelated news, I’d like to use this space to announce that I will soon be issuing a brand new collateralized debt obligation backed by loans from my brand new payday loan company, which is itself funded by profits from my brand new for-profit online diploma mill. Normally, this kind of one-man crime wave would police sirens screaming to my door, but now that I’ve got Crimes Ahoy!® … Wait. I’m being told all of those things are already legal. So I guess that leaves murder.