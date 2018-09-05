Colin Kaepernick’s First Nike Commercial Also Spotlights LeBron James and Serena Williams

Nike isn’t wasting any time: Shortly after the company announced that Colin Kaepernick would be the face of their “Just Do It” campaign and the shoe-burning madness that followed that announcement, the first commercial starring Kaepernick is here. The video doesn’t just focus on the former NFL player, also featuring the likes of LeBron James and Serena Williams, though Kaepernick does narrate their accomplishments and challenges. He also alludes to his own: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has already criticized Nike naming Kaepernick as a spokesperson. During an Oval Office interview with the Daily Caller, the president, uh, eloquently shared his thoughts: “I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending, and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it, but I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be said.”

The ad ends with Kaepernick saying, “Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.” This final statement makes Trump’s reaction even less surprising; the president never has been the biggest supporter of dreamers.