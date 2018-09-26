Stephen Colbert Joins the World in Laughing at Trump

When the United Nations laughs, Stephen Colbert laughs with them. Donald Trump was scheduled to be the second speaker at the U.N. General Assembly yesterday, but he showed up so late that the president of Ecuador had to stand in for him. Colbert thinks he should know better, since he understands New York traffic, and has some advice for him: “Just take the subway. I know it smells like pee, but rumor is you like that.”

When he finally arrived, Trump addressed the U.N. by stating that in his administration’s short life they have “already accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” The assembly found this remark so amusing that they all just started laughing, and even the president had to chuckle and admit he “didn’t expect that reaction.” But he should take comfort in Colbert’s words, “They’re not laughing at you, they’re laughing with each other at you.”

Trump moved on to his familiar “America first” speech, saying that he would respect other countries as long as they too respect America’s sovereignty. Yet the respect didn’t last long, because then, “He started picking on them,” as Colbert puts it. From Iran to Venezuela to China to Germany, the president had plenty of criticism to go around. Colbert compared his approach to “working the room as an insult comic.” But, in Trump’s defense, he did have some praise to give—for Kim Jong-Un. “Putin is going to be jealous,” jokes Colbert.

As for the migration crisis, Trump has a new motto: “Make their countries great again.” The Late Show’s host thinks this is just the president “talking about a franchise opportunity: MAGA Donald’s.” After all, says Colbert, “He’s already his own clown.”