Women Are Calling Into C-SPAN During the Kavanaugh Hearing to Share Their Own Experiences With Sexual Assault

Screenshot C-SPAN

During Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony about Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, C-SPAN invited viewers to call in and comment on the proceedings so far. The invitation resulted in multiple women calling in, some to speak in support of Ford, others to question her motivations. One thing that many of them had in common, however, was a personal experience with sexual assault, which they shared in varying levels of detail. The calls amount to a different kind of testimony, an indication, if anyone still needed one, of just how common encounters like the one Ford has described really are, spanning generations, locations, and political ideology.

Brenda from Missouri calls C-SPAN

"I'm a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in 2nd grade. This brings back so much pain. Thought I was over it but it's not. You will never forget it. You get confused & you don't understand it but you never forget what happened to you." pic.twitter.com/uCgroeQ4B5 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2018

Despite sharing similar experiences, the callers had different takeaways from Ford’s testimony. Sherri, a 65-year-old Republican from California, recounted how she was attacked by three men when she was 17 years old, men who “slugged me in the chest so hard I couldn’t breathe and I thought I was going to be raped.” Sherri says she felt “relief” after she was rescued by a passing motorist, and the three men were eventually prosecuted.

But Sherri used her own story to question the validity of Ford’s. “They laid on her and groped at her, that’s horrible,” she said. “But she didn’t get raped, she didn’t get any of the further stuff done, but she talks like she was raped. … It’s a horrible thing to be attacked by anybody, but you get over it, especially if you feel so good that it didn’t go any further. You didn’t die and you weren’t raped.”

Jessica, a 26-year-old Democrat from Chicago, was audibly emotional and declined to go into detail about her own assault, beyond that it occurred when she was 19 and in college. “It’s very important, I think, to victims of sexual assault that we take these accusations seriously,” she said. “And I’m disappointed that there hasn’t been an FBI investigation, because it’s 2018, the #MeToo movement has happened, and I think we need to come from a perspective of believing women when they come forward with these stories, because it’s not an easy thing to do, and I don’t think it’s something anyone would undertake lightly.”

Another Democrat, Hillary, said that she was at a college party when someone spiked her drink and then followed her out of the building, at which point she successfully fought off her attacker. “I think the Republicans right now are heartless and spineless,” she said. “And I can’t imagine why they are putting a victim of assault or even just a supposed victim of assault up under prosecution. She’s not on trial. And I think they are treating her badly.”

Republican Michelle noted that she went to high school “in an upper-middle-class area in the New England area” around the same time as Kavanaugh. In a particularly difficult story to listen to, she recalled an incident at a friend’s house during a sleepover when she was 12 years old.

Around 4:00 in the morning in the dim light of the night light, her 17-year-old brother was hovered [unintelligible] on the other side of the bed with his hands in my underwear and fondling me. And I remember being so frightened and not wanting anybody to be upset with me because I love this family a lot. So I thought I would pretend to wake up, and he backed off and he came back around two more times until my girlfriend started to stir a little bit. Then he left and that was the end. And the only person I told that to was my husband when I first married him a few years later. And a girlfriend since then. That being said, I’m still friends with that person, so I would never, ever want to cause harm. It’s not worth it.

She went on to explain that her daughter was similarly molested by a dance instructor as a teenager. But while Michelle said that Ford’s testimony was credible, she questioned her motivations for publicly accusing Kavanaugh. “You don’t destroy people’s lives without evidence. I’m wondering what she chooses to accomplish. If I was going to do this, it would be if I saw he [had] records of hurting women on the bench on these kind of cases. Then I’d see the point of this. But if that’s not the case, why? Why would you do this if it’s not to prevent him harming women on the bench in this particular type of instance of sexual abuse?”