Aaron Rodgers Returns From the Dead to Murder the Bears

Aaron Rodgers, when he looked like he was done for the night. (He wasn’t.) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, Bears defender Roy Robertson-Harris fell onto Aaron Rodgers’ leg. The Green Bay quarterback had to be carted to the locker room with a knee injury, and it looked as if he was done, if not just for the game, then for the entire season. The Bears cruised to a 17-0 halftime lead. They looked great! I wrote about it. But Rodgers returned to the field for the second half.

NBC commentators Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth sounded surprised and awe-stricken as Rodgers chipped away at the Chicago defense. But I am a Bears fan. None of what happened on Sunday night was surprising. Rodgers always does this. This time was a little bit different, as he spotted the Bears 20 points by the third quarter, but the end result was the same. Aaron Rodgers murdered the Bears, and he did it on one leg this time.

Rather than dive too deep into this legendary performance, I’m just going post the clips and go to bed, OK?

Rodgers passes to Geronimo Allison for a 75-yard touchdown. Bears 20, Packers 10.

Rodgers passes to Davante Adams for a 12-yard touchdown. Bears 20, Packers 17.

Rodgers passes to Randall Cob for a 75-yard touchdown. Bears 23, Packers 24.

Final score: Chicago Bears 23, Green Bay Packers 24.