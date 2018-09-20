The Video for Cher’s “SOS” Cover Uses ABBA’s Original Visuals to Send a Very Different Message

Cher continues her ABBA takeover with the music video for “SOS,” and the only thing missing from it is … Cher. The video features an all-female cast that includes musician Betty Who, comedian Sabrina Jalees, and actors Trace Lysette, Vella Lovell, and Rumer Willis, but while Cher provides the vocals, she’s nowhere to be found. What you will find are gauzy closeups and feathered hair reminiscent of ABBA’s original video, with a key difference: This modernized version, directed by Jake Wilson, focuses on women and their relationships to each other.

That message seems to try to rectify some of the issues Cher had with ABBA’s original work, as she explained to the New York Times: “Benny [Andersson] took the girls and used them like instruments. Sonny used to do that to me. He would carve out a place for them in the songs, and they would fit in that little place. But he didn’t give them space to sing the way they might have wanted to.”

In Cher’s version, the women own the video, directly gazing at the camera and embracing the power that comes from female support, rather than searching externally for comfort. But it’s still full of all the ‘70s fashion that we love, the white ankle boots, flowing jewel-tone garments, and chunky plaids we all want to live in.

Cher’s ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen, will be released on Sept. 28. She started working on it after appearing in the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again as the mother of Meryl Streep’s character and performing “Fernando” alongside Andy Garcia.