An Emmys Acceptance Speech Turned Into a Marriage Proposal and the Audience Lost It

Director and producer Glenn Weiss decided his Emmy’s acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series was the ideal stage to propose. After lamenting the recentdeath of his mother and emphasizing how much she loved his girlfriend, he switched gears: “The reason I don’t like calling you my girlfriend is because I want to call you my wife.” The two then shared a moment on stage while the audience’s jaws dropped in excitement and shock.
Exhibit A: Leslie Jones in complete disbelief.
And here’s Javier Bardem clapping euphorically:
Benedict Cumberbatch’s never been happier:
Milo Ventimiglia being a gentleman as she walked to the stage:
Sterling K. Brown unable to contain himself in the back:
And Claire Foy so excited she teared-up:
One more thing
If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus