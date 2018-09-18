An Emmys Acceptance Speech Turned Into a Marriage Proposal and the Audience Lost It

Director and producer Glenn Weiss decided his Emmy’s acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series was the ideal stage to propose. After lamenting the recentdeath of his mother and emphasizing how much she loved his girlfriend, he switched gears: “The reason I don’t like calling you my girlfriend is because I want to call you my wife.” The two then shared a moment on stage while the audience’s jaws dropped in excitement and shock.

Exhibit A: Leslie Jones in complete disbelief.

And here’s Javier Bardem clapping euphorically:

Benedict Cumberbatch’s never been happier:

Milo Ventimiglia being a gentleman as she walked to the stage:

Sterling K. Brown unable to contain himself in the back:

And Claire Foy so excited she teared-up: